China officially ratifies RCEP trade deal

BEIJING • The Chinese government has officially ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, the country's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao has said.

Some member countries are also accelerating their procedures, and it is hoped that the relevant countries can speed up their progress and finally reach the threshold of entry into force, Mr Wang told reporters on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

The ratifications of six Asean member countries and three non-Asean member countries are needed for reaching the threshold, and the sooner the agreement enters into force, the sooner the people of the member countries will be benefited, he said on Monday.

The RCEP, the world's largest free trade agreement, was signed in mid-November last year by the 10 Asean member countries as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

XINHUA