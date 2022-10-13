China offers rare glimpse of advanced missiles ahead of party congress

BEIJING - China has allowed rare, close-up access to some of its most advanced ballistic missiles, as President Xi Jinping touts efforts to deter the United States ahead of a key leadership reshuffle starting on Sunday.

Several home-grown weapons systems including the Dong-feng-41 and Dongfeng-17 ballistic missiles were put on display as part of an exhibit on Wednesday in Beijing marking Communist Party achievements under Mr Xi's rule.

While both weapons were paraded through Tiananmen Square to mark the People's Republic's 70th anniversary in 2019, they have rarely been shown at such an intimate distance.

The DF-41 ballistic missile is one of the world's longest-range missiles, capable of carrying multiple warheads and striking anywhere in the US. The medium-range DF-17 carries a hypersonic glide vehicle, an ultra-modern system under development that makes missiles harder to intercept.

Both weapons are central to Beijing's success in building one of the largest and most diverse missile arsenals in the world, a key challenge facing US military planners contemplating a potential clash with China over Taiwan.

The GJ-11 Sharpe Sword stealth combat drone was also among the weapons on display on Wednesday at the Beijing Exhibition Centre.

The unmanned aerial vehicle is capable of delivering weapons by a remotely located pilot and doing surveillance at sea, pushing China into technological terrain long dominated by the US.

Thousands of people thronged the exhibition where visitors snapped selfies beside the missiles outside the entrance to the attraction, housed in a palatial 1950s hall designed by Soviet architects.

Omnipresent portraits of Mr Xi showed the leader handing out awards, greeting a baby and surrounded by beaming well-wishers dressed in traditional clothing.

"Xi Jinping's thoughts guide our country's economic construction towards heroic achievements," one caption read.

Exhibits hammered home the message of the party's triumph in every aspect of Chinese life, from dried mushrooms in an agricultural display to a lunar sample and lab-grown diamonds showcasing the country's technical prowess.

"It's so grand," Wen, a government employee visiting the exhibition with her colleagues, told AFP during a government-organised media tour. "I feel proud of myself as a Chinese."

Realistic wax figures dressed in hazmat suits, vials of home-grown vaccines and a disinfectant-spraying robot highlighted the party's pride in its zero-Covid-19 policy, which Mr Xi has claimed as a landmark victory despite its impact on economic growth.

He will likely allude to such progress during a speech on Sunday to open the Communist Party's twice-a-decade leadership congress, at which he is expected to secure a third, five-year term in office.

BLOOMBERG, AFP