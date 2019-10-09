China offering extra US agriculture purchases: FT

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese officials are offering to increase annual purchases of US agricultural products as the two countries seek to resolve their trade dispute, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday (Oct 9), citing unnamed sources.

Vice-Premier Liu He, China's top trade negotiator, is scheduled to travel to Washington for their next round of trade talks from Thursday to Friday.

The report said China will offer to boost annual purchases of US soybeans to 30 million tonnes from 20 million tonnes currently, adding the increase will be equivalent to about US$3.25 billion (S$4.5 billion) in additional orders.

Beijing last month increased its purchases of US agricultural products including soybeans and pork.