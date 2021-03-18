China, North Korea top agenda as US envoys visit Seoul

SEOUL • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that China was acting aggressively and repressively, and accused North Korea of committing "systemic and widespread abuses" against its own people.

Mr Blinken's remarks yesterday exposed a fissure in Washington's and Seoul's approach to China and North Korea, as the United States openly pressed South Korea to join hands in keeping Beijing in check and improving Pyongyang's human rights record.

Mr Blinken is visiting Japan and South Korea with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a first overseas trip by top-level members of President Joe Biden's administration, aimed at rebuilding US alliances in Asia.

At talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Seoul, Mr Blinken said: "China is using coercion and aggression to systematically erode the autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights and its regime in Tibet and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law."

South Korea is the second leg of the US officials' trip, after Japan. Both countries are security allies of the US.

A joint statement was issued by Mr Blinken, Mr Austin and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi after their talks in Tokyo.

China's Foreign Ministry protested against the joint statement, calling it a "malicious attack" and "gross interference in China's internal affairs".

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters yesterday: "This is just another clear example of the US and Japan working in collusion to interfere in China's internal affairs."

Mr Austin told South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook that their alliance faced "unprecedented challenges posed by both the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and China", referring to the North's formal name.

The US envoys will today meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Mr Blinken sharply criticised North Korea's human rights record. "The authoritarian regime in North Korea continues to commit systemic and widespread abuses against its own people," Mr Blinken told Mr Chung.

The State Department issued a statement saying both officials agreed to work together to resolve North Korea's nuclear and missile issues, calling them a priority.

Mr Austin held separate talks with South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook and pledged to continue providing extended deterrence, including the US nuclear umbrella, Seoul's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

