China needs to strengthen anti-monopoly efforts, says Xi

BEIJING • President Xi Jinping said China should strengthen its anti-monopoly efforts and prevent a disorderly expansion of capital.

The official Xinhua news agency yesterday reported Mr Xi as calling for a healthy development of China's capital markets, preventing financial risks and focusing on tackling risks from non-performing assets and bubbles.

"Capital is an important force to promote social productive forces," Mr Xi was quoted as saying as he chaired a study session after a Politburo meeting on Friday. "And it has a profit-seeking nature," he said.

"If it is not regulated and restrained, it will bring immeasurable harm to economic and social development."

Mr Xi was also quoted as saying that China would crack down on corrupt behaviour related to disorderly capital expansion and platform monopolies, and would strengthen supervision.

The authorities will improve China's economic opening, attracting more international capital to invest in the country while encouraging domestic companies to go overseas, Xinhua said.

The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, pledged to step up support for the Covid-19-hit economy, including embattled Internet platforms, and to expand economic policy adjustments.

REUTERS