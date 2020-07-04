China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

BEIJING • China's Cabinet has appointed Mr Zheng Yanxiong as the director of the mainland's new national security agency in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday.

Mr Zheng most recently served as secretary-general of the Communist Party committee of the southern province of Guangdong.

He sparked controversy during a prior posting as the party chief of the southern city of Shanwei over his hardline stance towards protesters in 2011. Leaked footage showed him berating villagers and calling foreign media "rotten".

The State Council yesterday also named Mr Luo Huining - the current director of Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong - as the national security adviser to the newly-formed Committee for Safeguarding National Security of Hong Kong, chaired by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

A loyalist of President Xi Jinping, Mr Luo built a reputation for enforcing Communist Party discipline and tackling corruption.

In what it called a "solemn statement" late on Thursday, the Hong Kong government said the protesters' rallying cry "Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times!" was illegal under the national security law which bars secession, terrorism, subversion of state power and collusion with foreign forces.

The law, which carries prison sentences as long as life in prison, was made public only as it took effect late on Tuesday.

The government had said earlier on Thursday that banners and chants calling for "Hong Kong independence" were now illegal, without specifying that the prohibition also applied to the more widely used "Liberate Hong Kong!" slogan.

"The slogan 'Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times' nowadays connotes 'Hong Kong independence', or separating the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from the People's Republic of China, altering the legal status of the HKSAR, or subverting the State power," the government said.

A man carrying a "Liberate Hong Kong" sign as he drove a motorcycle into police at an anti-government protest yesterday became the first person charged with inciting separatism and terrorism under the new security law.

Police said 23-year-old Tong Ying-kit rammed and injured some officers at an illegal protest on Wednesday. A video online shows a motorbike knocking over several officers on a narrow street before the driver falls off and is arrested. Tong was hospitalised after the incident.

On Wednesday's 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule, police arrested some 370 people, with 10 cases involving violations of the new law.

