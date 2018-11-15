China mulls setting mandatory renewable power quotas from 2019

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China is considering introducing a system of mandatory renewable power quotas for each of its regions from 2019, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday (Nov 15), in a move aimed at boosting the use of clean energy in the country.

According to a draft NEA proposal, the central government would set minimum targets of renewable energy consumption by region. Local authorities would monitor compliance by power companies and consumers, according to the draft.

The portion of renewable energy use in China's total energy mix will be raised in 2020, the NEA said, without disclosing a specific overall national target for the proposed quota system.

The draft proposal is open for public comment until Nov 21.