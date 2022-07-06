China mulls over release of pork reserves to rein in costs

BEIJING • The Chinese authorities said yesterday they could dip into the nation's pork reserves, even as they ordered suppliers to slaughter more pigs to rein in the cost of the staple meat, after prices soared by almost a third year on year.

Beijing's top economic planner was forced to respond after pork prices in the country spiked, with regulators blaming suppliers for "blindly holding supplies" and being reluctant to sell.

The National Development and Reform Commission said the reluctance was aimed at boosting profits, as it ordered major suppliers to kill pigs at a "regular pace" and stop hoarding.

Late last month, the meat sold for 32 per cent more than in June last year.

The commission said it was "looking into a release of central pork reserves". It has also instructed local governments to release supplies "in a timely manner" to guard against sharp price increases.

The Chinese government keeps massive stores of frozen pork in warehouses, occasionally releasing reserve meat to stabilise prices, especially during periods of peak demand, including Chinese New Year.

Pork is the most commonly consumed meat in China, with the average person in the country eating more than 25kg a year.

The world's second-largest economy has mostly been spared the impact of a global surge in food prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. But pork prices were hit hard after the country's herds were devastated by African swine fever in recent years, causing consumer inflation to spike.

In 2019, the authorities said they would free up land to restore production to pre-swine fever levels. Officials have since released supplies from stockpiles to rein in costs.

"As the prices of hogs continue to rise, pig farmers are turning losses into profits… Farmers are now profiting by about 60 yuan (S$12.50) a head," Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs hog expert Wang Zuli told state broadcaster CCTV in an interview last month.

"We can say the darkest days for pig farmers are over," Mr Wang said, adding that supplies were expected to grow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE