China moves Xinjiang police boss to top army post in HK

SHANGHAI • Chinese President Xi Jinping has deployed a top Xinjiang police official to command the nation's army post in Hong Kong, raising fears that Beijing is taking an increasingly hard line on security in the Asian finance hub.

Major-General Peng Jingtang will become commander of the People's Liberation Army's Hong Kong garrison at the request of Mr Xi, China's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Mr Peng was previously deputy chief of staff for the armed police force in the far Western region of Xinjiang, where the US government has accused China of repressive polices against Uighur Muslims that amount to genocide. Beijing strongly denies the charge.

China has in recent years installed officials with experience heading crackdowns in key Hong Kong roles.

In early 2020, Mr Luo Huining, a Communist Party stalwart known for carrying out Mr Xi's anti-corruption campaign, became head of the central government's powerful Liaison Office in the city. Mr Xia Baolong, known for prosecuting a campaign against Christian churches in Zhejiang province, was named director of the Hong Kong & Macau Affairs Office in the same year.

Hong Kong has also put former career policemen in key government roles in the wake of the city's large and sometimes violent anti-government protests in 2019. Former police chief John Lee rose to the city's No. 2 government position in June last year, while fellow former officer, Mr Chris Tang, became security secretary.

China's Defence Ministry said in a statement that Mr Peng would work to "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and firmly safeguard" Hong Kong's stability.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's first legislature meeting of the year may have to be held online, its council president said yesterday, after more than 30 officials and lawmakers were quarantined following Covid-19 infections at a birthday party of a delegate to China's legislature.

Mr Andrew Leung, the city's Legislative Council president, said four legislators remained in quarantine ahead of tomorrow's meeting, while 16 others would need to be tested again. "If we cannot hold a physical meeting, then we will switch everything to Zoom mode," he told a media briefing.

Mr Leung's comments come after 11 government officials and 16 lawmakers were released from quarantine last Saturday after the authorities said they were less likely to have been exposed to infected guests at a party last week.

The party for the 53rd birthday of Mr Witman Hung, a delegate to the national legislature, took place on Jan 3, with close to 200 people attending, before the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam imposed new restrictions on social life on Jan 7. Mrs Lam appealed to the public to avoid large gatherings.