China moves to deliver on trade commitments

China has swung into action to start delivering on trade commitments that led to its weekend truce with the US, even as Washington sent out mixed signals on the detente.

Beijing will start to implement specific items where there is consensus with the United States and will push forward on trade negotiations within the 90-day "timetable and road map", the Commerce Ministry said yesterday. The Chinese authorities also set out punishments for intellectual property violations.

However, US President Donald Trump indicated that talks could go beyond the March 1 deadline, while top diplomat Mike Pompeo said the US could abandon some pacts to thwart "bad actors" like China.

