China moves to assure energy supply amid Ukraine crisis

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's government is capable of providing sufficient energy despite serious challenges as it will step up production capacity and boost reserves to keep prices under control, state planning officials said on Monday (March 7).

Energy and global commodities prices have soared to decade-high levels amid fears of supply disruption after Russia's invasion to Ukraine.

But China's economy remains resilient despite rising risks caused by the crisis, Lian Weiliang, a vice head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at a briefing on the sidelines of a meeting of parliament.

"Geopolitical conflicts and the changes of global energy supply and demand have challenged our safe energy supply," Lian said.

"Despite the increasingly severe challenges we face, China has the conditions, ability, confidence and means to ensure a safe and reliable supply of energy," he said.

He acknowledged that the increasing global crude oil and gas prices would affect China, which sources more than 70 per cent of oil and 40 per cent of gas from overseas, but the impact would be manageable.

China had diversified its oil and gas supplies, and imports could remain stable as long as all parities implemented contracts, he said.

The state planning body aimed to boost output and reserves of oil, gas as well as coal, which powers more than 60 per cent of China's electricity generation plants.

Lian said China would be able to maintain a reasonable level of coal output.

It would also accumulate 200 million tonnes of government-deployable coal stocks, add more than 5 billion cubic metres of gas storage and increase the amount of the emergency back-up electricity to more than 30GW, he said.

Some 450GW of solar and wind power generation capacity are also planned in the Gobi and other desert regions.

The NDRC also pledged not to limit power and gas use unless extreme situations arose - in line with Premiere Li Keqiang's vow of ensuring electricity supply to residential and industrial users this year.