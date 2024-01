BEIJING – China may have helped secure a truce among warring parties in neighbouring Myanmar, but its peacemaking effort is unlikely to bring about a more lasting solution to the intractable crisis.

Experts believe China is acting to secure its interests, and is unlikely to go further and facilitate dialogue between key players, including the ruling junta and the ousted civilian National Unity Government (NUG), which has been in exile following the February 2021 anti-democracy coup.