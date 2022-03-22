China may offer $2b credit facility to financially strapped Sri Lanka

COLOMBO • China is considering offering a US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) credit facility to Sri Lanka and a decision is expected soon, a top Chinese official said yesterday, as part of efforts to help the island nation amid its worst economic crisis in decades.

Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong told reporters the two sides were also discussing a separate loan of up to US$1 billion which the Sri Lankan government had requested.

He added that the South Asian nation was offered a loan of US$500 million from the China Development Bank last Friday.

Sri Lanka has to repay about US$4 billion worth of debt this year, including a US$1 billion international sovereign bond maturing in July. But its reserves had dipped to US$2.31 billion as at end-February, down around 70 per cent from two years ago.

The country, which is also struggling to pay for imports of essentials such as fuel and medicines. has enforced nationwide power cuts due to a lack of fuel.

"We believe our ultimate goal is to solve the problem, but there may be different ways to do so," Mr Qi said in response to questions on possible restructuring of the Chinese loans.

China is Sri Lanka's fourth-biggest lender, behind international financial markets, the Asian Development Bank and Japan.

Over the last decade, China has lent Sri Lanka over US$5 billion to build highways, ports, an airport and a coal power plant. But critics say the funds were used for white elephant projects with low returns, which China has denied.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked China to help restructure debt repayments when he met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in January, but Beijing is yet to respond. Repayments to China are estimated at US$400 million to US$500 million, a Finance Ministry source told Reuters.

Mr Rajapaksa last week said Sri Lanka will work with the International Monetary Fund to help solve the country's economic crisis, with official talks to begin in mid-April.

