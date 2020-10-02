China marks national day with praise of achievements

BEIJING • The year 2020, troubled by the coronavirus and the global economic recession, is extremely unusual in the history of China, said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

However, the country has achieved major strategic results in fighting the pandemic by coordinating epidemic controls with economic and social developments, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with President Xi Jinping at the core, Mr Li said at a reception on Wednesday night.

These measures were implemented with people's lives and health as the first priority, he added.

Mr Li also highlighted that China stands for the vision to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and will work with the international community to contribute more to a victory against Covid-19 and the recovery of the global economy.

Held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the reception was to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct 1. It was attended by President Xi and other leaders: Mr Li Zhanshu, Mr Wang Yang, Mr Wang Huning, Mr Zhao Leji, Mr Han Zheng and Mr Wang Qishan. About 500 guests from home and abroad were also present.

In his speech, Mr Li Keqiang said China has achieved economic growth and made further progress in the battle against poverty. "The Chinese economy has shown strong resilience," Mr Li said. "We will nurture new drivers of growth," he vowed.

More job opportunities should be provided by all possible means, he said, adding that work must be done to address the people's concerns in education, medical services, eldercare and childcare, among others.

On Hong Kong, Mr Li said efforts are needed to "fully and faithfully implement the policies of one country, two systems, the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong, and the people of Macau governing Macau, as well as a high degree of autonomy for both regions".

There should be strict compliance with China's Constitution and the basic laws of the two special administrative regions, he said, calling for the improvement of the systems and mechanisms for enforcing the Constitution and the basic laws.

On Taiwan, Mr Li urged for efforts to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus to firmly oppose and deter any separatist activities and external interference for "Taiwan independence".

Mr Li also called for the strengthening of exchange and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, promoting peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations, and advancing national reunification.

China will stay on the path of peaceful development, Mr Li stressed, noting that the country will take resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Yesterday morning, crowds of people wearing face masks and waving mini China flags gathered on Tiananmen Square to celebrate the national day. At 6.01am, as the first rays of light pierced the morning mist, a huge national flag - escorted by the Guard of Honour of the People's Liberation Army - was unfurled and hoisted while the national anthem played.

