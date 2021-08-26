China makes first arrest in Alibaba sex-assault case

BEIJING • China made its first arrest in a sexual-assault case involving a former Alibaba Group Holding manager that has sparked debate about sexism in the nation's tech industry.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Jinan said in a statement posted online yesterday that they approved the arrest of a former employee of Jinan Hualian Supermarket surnamed Zhang on suspicion of forcible indecency.

Zhang was at a dinner late last month with an employee from Alibaba who said she was sexually assaulted by her boss, surnamed Wang. The tech firm later fired the manager after the woman's accusation went viral. Police said he was suspected of committing forcible indecency against the woman surnamed Zhou, using a charge that can encompass sexual assault.

Police said earlier that Zhang was also suspected of committing the same crime when he accompanied the woman back to the dinner table after she threw up following excessive drinking.

The case triggered what many in China say is an overdue scrutiny of the ways that women in the workplace are objectified, forced to take part in drinking sessions with clients, and brushed aside when reporting abuse.

The ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said in a commentary earlier this month that China should reduce business drinking and replace it with "correct values". Some "under the table rules" such as forced drinking for business purposes may lead to crimes.

Police have said they are still investigating Wang. Two senior executives at the e-commerce giant have resigned. Alibaba chief executive Daniel Zhang issued a rare public mea culpa, calling his firm's handling of the incident a humiliation.

BLOOMBERG