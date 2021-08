Just after 11am every weekday, delivery rider Zhang Yumei's phone starts pinging with orders.

Rushing from one eatery to another within a 5km radius, the 26-year-old often juggles up to eight orders on her modified e-scooter. Weaving through traffic, she frequently has to narrowly avoid colliding into other delivery riders who, like her, have only 30 minutes to get their orders to hungry customers.