China logs first virus death in 8 months amid outbreak woes

WUHAN • China recorded its first Covid-19 death in eight months, as experts huddled to discuss worrying new strains of the coronavirus that are spreading rapidly around the globe.

The gathering yesterday in Geneva of the World Health Organisation's emergency committee comes as their colleagues landed in Wuhan on a mission to find the origins of the virus.

More than 91 million people have been infected, with almost two million of them dying, according to figures widely thought to be an underestimate.

Much of the planet is enveloped in a second or third wave of the disease, with populations chafing under economically damaging restrictions.

China - where the virus first emerged - has again locked down millions of people as it fights to control a fresh outbreak that has now claimed its first victim, sparking anguish on social media.

The hashtag "New virus death in Hebei" quickly ratcheted up 100 million views on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

The death comes as a politically sensitive investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic finally got under way with the arrival of a 10-strong team in Wuhan, where the virus emerged in late 2019. Beijing has argued that Wuhan might not be where the virus originated, only where it was first identified.

Regardless of the virus' origins, scientists say large-scale vaccination is the only way to escape its ravages. Programmes have spluttered to life in a number of countries, although progress is slower than many are hoping.

In the United States, where more than 4,000 people are dying every day from the disease, around 10 million have received a first shot.

California's Disneyland threw open its doors on Wednesday as a vaccination site, with 81-year-old Gary Dohman near the front of the queue.

"Easy. Piece of cake, nothing to it. Didn't even feel it go in," he said, after getting his injection.

China's health authorities said vaccinations for the general public are expected to start around the Spring Festival, which begins on Feb 12.

As at Saturday, China had administered more than nine million shots to people deemed at high risk of contracting the disease, including healthcare workers.

There was some good news for those who have already had Covid-19, with one British study suggesting that recovery confers immunity for at least five months for most people.

The research will be welcomed by Britain's underpressure healthcare workers struggling to cope with surging caseloads caused in part by a new, more infectious strain of the virus.

Meanwhile, top-flight athletes were warned this week they had to lead by example. English Premier League (EPL) bosses told clubs they could be sanctioned if players hug or shake hands after goals.

"We are fortunate to be able to continue to play and bring our competition to fans at home and around the world," EPL chief executive Richard Masters said. "The Premier League must take the lead in setting the right example to follow."

The raging pandemic was largely being shrugged off by Hindu pilgrims gathered on the banks of the Ganges river in India. Up to a million people were expected to show up yesterday alone for the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. "The pandemic is a bit of a worry, but we are taking all precautions," said organiser Siddharth Chakrapani.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK