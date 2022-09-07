China locks down parts of Guiyang city; Chengdu still shut

BEIJING - China sealed off parts of Guiyang, capital of the mountainous southern Guizhou province, as a rise in coronavirus cases triggered a response in line with the country's zero-Covid-19 strategy.

Lockdowns will be imposed in almost all communities in six of Guiyang's 10 districts for four days through the end of Thursday, the local government said.

Residents in the affected areas will only be allowed to leave their homes for Covid-19 tests and all taxi services will be suspended.

The moves come after the city of 6.1 million reported 132 Covid-19 cases as at Monday morning, 28 more than a day earlier.

Guiyang is home to operations for car makers such as Geely Automobile Holdings and battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology, raising the prospect of disruption to manufacturing and the economy.

China's stringent Covid-19 policy is weighing on economic growth, with lockdowns, mandatory quarantines and effectively closed borders still in place almost three years into the pandemic.

Nationwide, China reported 1,499 cases for Monday, with most cases still found in the south-western region of Tibet.

Beijing found one confirmed case and five preliminary cases as at 10am on Tuesday. The cases, all on the suburban campus of a university in Changping district, are sounding an alarm for virus prevention in the capital city, said government spokesman Xu Hejian.

Beijing will intensify its control efforts as it bans departures to and returns from any district or county where infections have been detected in the past seven days.

The Guiyang lockdown comes as Chengdu, capital city of neighbouring Sichuan province, extended a stay-at-home order for its 21 million residents through Wednesday, with mass testing to be continued. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen also continues to be subject to movement controls.

More infectious Covid-19 variants are forcing China to lock down more frequently.

The country has shut down more large and economically important cities this year than at any time during the pandemic, with Shanghai's prolonged and contentious lockdown providing a cautionary tale for other cities on waiting too long to act forcefully.

