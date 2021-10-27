China locks down city of 4m in bid to stop spread of local cases

BEIJING • China placed a city of four million under lockdown yesterday in a bid to stamp out a domestic Covid-19 spike, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies.

The curbs on Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, came as the country reported 29 new domestic infections - including six cases in Lanzhou.

Residents of Lanzhou will be required to stay at home, the authorities said, adding that the "entry and exit of residents" would be strictly controlled and limited to buying essential supplies or seeking medical treatment.

Bus and taxi services had been suspended in the city, and state media said yesterday that Lanzhou station had suspended more than 70 trains, including key routes to major cities such as Beijing and Xi'an.

Flights to Lanzhou were also being cancelled, with a Southern Airlines representative saying all its flights from Beijing's Daxing airport to Lanzhou were cancelled due to public safety, without any date given for their resumption.

China's latest outbreak has been linked to the contagious Delta variant, with the tally from this spate hitting 198 cases since Oct 17.

Health officials have warned that more infections may emerge as testing is ramped up in the coming days to fight the outbreak, which has been linked to a group of domestic tourists who travelled from Shanghai to several other provinces.

Strict stay-at-home orders have already been imposed on tens of thousands of people in northern China. In Beijing - which reported three new cases yesterday - access to tourist sites has been limited and residents advised not to leave the city unless necessary.

Some 23,000 residents in one housing compound in Changping district have been ordered to stay indoors after nine cases were found there in recent days, Beijing News reported.

Mass testing is underway in 11 provinces and the authorities have suspended many inter-provincial tour groups.

Meanwhile, the government has started giving Covid-19 vaccines to children aged between three and 11, said local media. The shots, developed by homegrown drugmakers Sinovac Biotech and state-owned Sinopharm, have already been administered to those aged 12 and above. In June, China approved their use in those aged above three.

The shots for children in China use more traditional inactivated vaccine technology.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates cleared Sinopharm's vaccines for children as young as three in August.

Argentina is also vaccinating children three to 11 years with the Sinopharm shots. Chile, which has relied heavily on Sinovac for its wider vaccine roll-out, is now administering it to children six years and above.

China has one of the highest vaccination rates among major economies, with 75 per cent of its 1.4 billion people fully inoculated. The country is now rolling out booster shots.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG