China launching third crewed mission for construction of space station

BEIJING • China will today launch a spacecraft carrying three astronauts to the core module of the unfinished Chinese space station, where they will work and stay for six months as construction enters advanced stages.

A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft is set to blast off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the northwestern province of Gansu at 10.44am, a China Manned Space Agency official told a news conference yesterday.

Mission commander Chen Dong will be accompanied by astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe on board the spacecraft, whose name means "divine vessel" in Chinese.

"All preparations for the launch are basically ready," said agency official Lin Xiqiang.

Shenzhou-14 will be the third of four crewed missions - and the seventh of a total of 11 missions - needed to complete the space station by the end of the year.

China began constructing its three-module space station in April last year with the launch of Tianhe - the first and biggest of the station's three modules.

Tianhe, slightly larger than a metro bus, will form the living quarters of visiting astronauts once the T-shaped space station is completed.

The remaining two modules - the laboratory cabins Wentian and Mengtian - will be launched next month and in October, respectively.

Wentian will feature a robotic arm, an airlock cabin for trips outside of the station, and living quarters for an additional three astronauts during crew rotations.

The Shenzhou-14 crew will help with the set-up of Wentian and Mengtian and conduct functionality tests on both modules.

The Chinese space station will have a designed lifespan of a decade.

At 180 tonnes, it will be slightly heavier than Russia's decommissioned Mir, and about 20 per cent of the International Space Station by mass.

