China launches third aircraft carrier in major military milestone

BEIJING • China launched its biggest and most modern aircraft carrier yesterday, the first designed and built entirely in the country, marking a major military advance for the Asian superpower.

The new carrier is named Fujian - the province opposite Taiwan - and it is the "first catapult aircraft carrier wholly designed and built by China", said state broadcaster CCTV.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and the US over self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing views as a breakaway province to be reunified by force if necessary.

China's carrier development programme is part of a massive overhaul of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) under President Xi Jinping, who has vowed to build a "fully modern" force to rival the US military by 2027.

Columns of sailors in white uniforms applauded under colourful clouds of smoke as jets of water arced over the gigantic vessel to mark its launch. Colourful streamers hung from its flight deck, on which large banners read: "Strive for the comprehensive construction of a... first-class navy."

The launch of the carrier marks a major milestone for the Chinese military. It has significantly more advanced technology than China's two other carriers, including electromagnetic catapults to launch aircraft off its deck, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The other carriers - the Liaoning and the Shandong - use a ski-jump-style ramp for take-offs.

And with a displacement of more than 80,000 tonnes, according to Xinhua, it is comparable in size to the supercarriers of the United States Navy, analysts said.

Mr Collin Koh, a research fellow at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, said it could be a "game changer" for the Chinese navy. "The conventional flight deck with (electromagnetic catapults) will at least in theory allow the carrier to launch aircraft faster and with heavier payloads - which constitute key deciding factors during battle," he told AFP.

"At a strategic level, the new carrier heralds the coming of age of a blue-water PLA Navy." Blue-water navies are able to operate around the world at vast ranges.

The launch of the carrier comes at a time of ramped-up geopolitical tensions as Washington looks to shore up military alliances in the Asia-Pacific region.

It will be years before the Fujian becomes operational, and the authorities have not said when it will enter service.

The US has by far the most aircraft carriers in service at 11 ships, followed by China and Britain at two each, according to defence magazine Janes.

Unlike the US Navy's nuclear-powered supercarriers, the Fujian uses conventional propulsion. Nuclear vessels have significant advantages over conventional ships as they can operate for long periods without the need to dock and refuel.

