China kindergarten stabbing leaves 3 dead, 6 injured

BEIJING • Three people were killed and six others wounded in a knife attack yesterday at a kindergarten in south-east China's Jiangxi province, police said.

A "gangster wearing a cap and mask" stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county at about 10am, police said in a statement on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

The 48-year-old suspect was still at large, they added.

"Public security organs are making every effort to hunt down the suspect," the statement said.

In a video of the scene shared by state-run Beijing Daily newspaper, a police officer can be seen carrying a child in his arms to an ambulance.

The ages of the victims have not been announced.

Mass violent crime is rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of mass stabbings in recent years.

Fatal attacks specifically targeting kindergarten and school students have occurred nationwide, carried out by people reportedly wishing to wreak revenge on society or because of grievances with colleagues.

The attacks have forced the authorities to step up security and prompted calls for more research into the root causes of such violent acts.

In 2020, a knife-wielding attacker wounded 37 pupils and two adults at a primary school in southern China. Local media identified a security guard as the perpetrator.

And later that year, a teacher was sentenced to death for poisoning dozens of children in an act of revenge against a colleague.

A court in the central Chinese province of Henan said the accused, Wang Yun, put sodium nitrite into porridge being prepared for her colleague's kindergarten pupils, sickening 25.

That incident left one toddler dead.

In April last year, two children were killed and 16 others wounded when a knife-wielding man entered a kindergarten in southern China.

Two months later, six people were killed and 14 wounded after a man stabbed passers-by on a pedestrian shopping street in the eastern Chinese city of Anqing.

And last month, four people were wounded in a stabbing at a major Shanghai hospital before the knife-wielding assailant was shot and subsequently arrested by the police.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE