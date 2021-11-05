China keeps close watch on borders amid Covid-19 surge

BEIJING • China is on high alert at its ports of entry as strict policies on travel in and out of the country are enforced to reduce Covid-19 risks amid a fresh domestic outbreak less than 100 days before the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The National Immigration Administration said yesterday it would continue to guide citizens not to go abroad for non-urgent and non-essential reasons. It also vowed to implement strict restrictions on the movement of people involved in the Feb 4-20 Winter Games in and out of the country.

It aims to ensure there is no outbreak among people arriving from overseas for the Olympics, according to a state television report, citing an official on the organising committee. Authorities will strive to avoid failures in virus control that could disrupt the Games or lead to clusters among residents.

China reported 104 new confirmed Covid-19 cases for Wednesday, compared with 109 a day earlier, the country's health authority said yesterday. Of the new infections, 87 were transmitted locally, compared with 93 a day earlier.

Since mid-October, more than 700 locally transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms have been reported in 19 province-level regions, with the geographical spread of the cases triggering a flurry of curbs on tourism and leisure businesses under Beijing's zero-tolerance policy.

The escalating restrictions come after the number of infections in the Chinese capital rose persistently over the past few days, while the current outbreak fuelled by the Delta variant has reached 19 of 31 provinces, the broadest spread in China since the virus emerged in Wuhan late in 2019.

The spread of the virus in Beijing also prompted city officials to order snap lockdowns of two schools and the suspension of in-class teaching at 16 other educational institutions as they sought to prevent outbreaks among teenagers and young children.

While Beijing has seen bigger outbreaks in the past, the latest resurgence - with cases reaching nearly 40 - comes just days ahead of a major summit for the ruling Communist Party, which will lay the ground for extending President Xi Jinping's term as leader.

Officials say many cases in north-western China and a separate cluster in the north-eastern province of Heilongjiang have been traced back to sources outside the country.

Checks on flights, ships as well as cargo at land ports will be strictly implemented, the immigration authority said.

While some countries have removed quarantine requirements for vaccinated inbound travellers, China still insists that most people arriving from outside the mainland have to be quarantined for weeks, regardless of vaccination status.

As at Wednesday, mainland China had 97,527 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 4,636 deaths.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving from mainland China will be segregated at Hong Kong's airport, in a move aimed at convincing the Chinese government to reopen the border with the city.

Food and Health Secretary Sophia Chan confirmed a proposal for the airport to be split into different zones to avoid cross-infection among inbound passengers.

"The airport is a high-risk place as there are so many cases around the world and nearly half of those imported are detected there," she said in an interview with Radio Television Hong Kong. "We are considering segregating tourists from the mainland and other places to different zones or more at the airport."

Details are still being worked out before the plan is confirmed next Wednesday and implemented soon after, according to the South China Morning Post.

"The segregation and infection-containment efforts at the airport have to be precise," said Professor Chan.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said restarting two-way travel with China comes above everywhere else.

With its strict border controls, Hong Kong has had only 12,352 confirmed Covid-19 cases in total, a figure topped on a daily basis by many countries. The death toll stands at 213.

