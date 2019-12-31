China jails scientist who genetically edited babies

BEIJING • A Chinese court sentenced the doctor who claimed to be behind the world's first gene-edited babies to three years in prison for illegal medical practice, state media reported yesterday.

He Jiankui, who shocked the scientific community last year by announcing the birth of twins whose genes had allegedly been altered to confer immunity to the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), was also fined three million yuan (S$580,000), said Xinhua news agency.

He was sentenced by a court in Shenzhen for "illegally carrying out the human embryo gene-editing intended for reproduction", it said.

Two of his fellow researchers were also sentenced. Zhang Renli was handed a two-year jail term and fined one million yuan, while Qin Jinzhou was given 18 months, suspended for two years and fined 500,000 yuan.

The trio had not obtained qualifications to work as doctors and had knowingly violated China's regulations and ethical principles, according to the court verdict, said Xinhua. They had acted "in the pursuit of personal fame and gain" and seriously "disrupted medical order", it added.

Xinhua said a third gene-edited baby was born as a result of He's experiments, which had not previously been confirmed.

He announced in November last year that the world's first gene-edited babies - twin girls - had been born that same month after he altered their DNA to prevent them from contracting HIV, by deleting a certain gene under a technique known as CRISPR.

The claim shocked scientists worldwide, raising questions about bioethics and putting a spotlight on China's lax oversight of scientific research. Amid the outcry, He was placed under police investigation, the government ordered a halt to his research work and he was fired by his Chinese university.

Gene-editing for reproductive purposes is illegal in most countries. China's Health Ministry issued regulations in 2003 prohibiting gene-editing of human embryos, though the procedure is allowed for "non-reproductive purposes".

