China issues second-highest snowstorm alert, first this winter

BEIJING • China's weather agency yesterday issued the winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns over traffic chaos and flu outbreaks amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The National Meteorological Centre forecast blizzards in northeastern China, with some regions getting 45mm of snow over 24 hours, and heavy snow across the northern part of the country.

The capital Beijing welcomed its first snow of the season 23 days earlier than in normal years, while temperatures last night were expected to fall to their lowest for the period in the past decade.

From Beijing to Shanghai and Guangzhou, a cold snap was pushing down temperatures by as much as 14 deg C yesterday.

The cold wave, which could raise the risk of flu, comes as over 20 cities in the north reported virus cases, and amid outbreaks in the south-west - in Chongqing as well as Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, since mid-October.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Beijing flocked to the Forbidden City and Universal Studios Resort, despite Covid-19 curbs, as the 300-plus members of the Communist Party's Central Committee prepare to gather from today to Thursday.

REUTERS