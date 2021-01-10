China issues rules to counter 'unjustified' use of foreign laws

BEIJING • China issued new rules to block its companies and citizens from having to follow "unjustified" foreign laws and measures, in its latest riposte to American restrictions on businesses such as ByteDance's TikTok.

The rules on "counteracting unjustified extraterritorial application" of foreign legislation and other measures are effective immediately and allow the authorities to ban the imposition of other jurisdictions' laws on Chinese entities when they deem them inappropriate, the Ministry of Commerce said yesterday.

China's move aims to protect "normal trade", it added.

"The new order will be enforceable in China primarily through court actions brought by parties who believe they've been damaged by someone else's compliance with a foreign sanction," said Mr Nicholas Turner, a lawyer at Steptoe & Johnson in Hong Kong who specialises in economic sanctions.

Still, it remains to be seen if it "will be effective at discouraging companies from complying with US sanctions in the region or elsewhere", he added.

Beijing's move comes as US President Donald Trump extends his campaign against Chinese firms in his final days in office, further straining ties between the world's two largest economies.

This month, he banned transactions with Chinese apps like Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent Holdings' digital wallets, adding to a prior push to force ByteDance's sale of TikTok.

The New York Stock Exchange has also become involved, heeding calls from the Trump administration to delist certain Chinese firms.

Many companies will continue to "err on the side of complying with US law because of the US government's history of aggressive enforcement", Mr Turner said.

"Companies with significant business interests in China may need to tread carefully to avoid being subject to claims by counterparties in China under prohibition orders issued pursuant to this new framework," he noted.

The commerce industry said the growing list of improper use of foreign laws overseas has "continuously disrupted the rules-based multilateral trade system and caused negative impact on the global economic recovery".

COUNTERACTION The new order will be enforceable in China primarily through court actions brought by parties who believe they've been damaged by someone else's compliance with a foreign sanction. MR NICHOLAS TURNER, a lawyer at Steptoe & Johnson in Hong Kong, on China's rules blocking its firms and citizens from having to follow "unjustified" foreign laws and measures.

A new working mechanism involving the Ministry of Commerce and the top planning agency will oversee the assessment of such cases, and decisions will be based on considerations like whether international law has been violated and the potential impact on China's sovereignty and the "legitimate rights" of Chinese entities.

Companies and citizens can sue in Chinese courts for compensation of losses incurred from foreign rulings deemed as unjustified, the ministry said.

The finance sector will be among those most affected by the new rules, Mr Turner said.

"The order could have the effect of causing financial institutions in China to process more transactions involving sanctioned entities than before," he added.

"That doesn't mean they would be breaching US sanctions, as long as their activities are not subject to US jurisdiction."

BLOOMBERG