China is world’s second-largest economy but its passport is ranked 63rd. Are things looking up?

BEIJING – When bank executive Zhou Wei heard he would no longer need to apply for a visa to visit Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand come early 2024, he earmarked them as his next possible holiday destinations.

He rejoiced at the news because “it’s the feeling of being respected”, Mr Zhou told The Straits Times.

“For too long, I’ve felt that the privilege of holding a Chinese passport does not measure up to our standing as the world’s second-largest economy,” said the 36-year-old Beijing resident.

“Why should I spend money in countries where I don’t feel as welcome?”

Over the last few months, it has become easier for Chinese citizens to visit South-east Asia as visa-waiver programmes were rolled out to again draw Chinese tourists – the world’s largest source of visitors before 2019 – after strict measures to curb the pandemic were lifted in late 2022.

Malaysia and Thailand announced on Nov 27 and Sept 25 respectively that visa requirements had been waived for China passport holders for a limited period.

Singapore announced on Dec 7 it would exempt Chinese travellers from needing visas for stays of under 30 days, while China extended visa-free status for Singaporeans from 15 to 30 days. This reciprocal arrangement will kick in from early 2024 and has no term limit.

Finance executive Feng Chao, 37, who visited Singapore and Malaysia in May for five days, sees visa-free status as an incentive for repeat visits.

“I’ve been looking forward to a return visit to the region with my parents because we really enjoyed our last visit, which was also our first time there,” she said. “I was going to take them to Changbaishan in north-east China in the summer but now I will take them to Singapore.”

Operations executive Guan Jiajie, 26, plans to ring in the new year in Bangkok with friends before heading to one of the Thai islands to relax. If not for the visa waiver, he would probably have chosen to holiday in Sanya on Hainan island in China.

“I’m a bit of a last-minute planner as I only make hotel and plane bookings probably one week before my trip, because it’s so convenient to travel within mainland China,” he said.

“But with the visa waiver, I’m really looking forward to Thailand. The beaches in South-east Asia are really beautiful, and the warm weather will be a nice escape from the winter in Beijing.”

The Chinese passport currently trails at least 60 other countries in terms of access, based on an index by Henley & Partners, a global investment migration consultancy.

Updated quarterly, the index uses historical data of 18 years as well as data from the International Air Transport Association. It ranks 199 passports and is considered a standard reference tool for assessing how a passport fares in global mobility.

Singapore topped the power list in July, replacing Japan, which took the pole position in 2021. The two countries have been competing neck and neck in the ranking in recent years, with Japan taking the second spot in the latest ranking. The Singapore passport allows easy access to 193 countries and territories, beating Japan’s 192, the index showed.