China, Iran to enhance bilateral ties, including sovereignty and territorial integrity

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - China remains committed to developing friendly relations with Iran no matter how the international and regional landscapes change, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday (Aug 18).

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Mr Xi also called on the two countries to continue to support each other on issues related to their respective core interests and major concerns.

He spoke highly of the development of China-Iran relations over the past 50 years, saying that bilateral ties have stood the test of the changes in the international situation and the friendship between the peoples of the two countries has been strengthened.

In the joint fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Xi said the two countries have strengthened their solidarity and coordination and advanced pragmatic cooperation for positive results so that their strategic mutual trust has been consolidated and international fairness and justice have been firmly upheld.

The country firmly supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and national dignity and opposing external interference, Mr Xi said.

It also supports Iran's reasonable concerns about the comprehensive Iranian nuclear deal, and is willing to intensify coordination and cooperation with Iran on regional affairs to uphold their shared interests and enhance security and stability in the region, he added.

Mr Xi also talked about the 25-year blueprint on bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperation that was signed in March by the two countries. He said the plan has opened up prospects for China and Iran to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

He called on the two countries to tap the potential for collaboration, and work together on the Belt and Road Initiative to deliver more practical results.

Mr Raisi thanked China for its support for Iran's efforts to combat the pandemic, and said he appreciated Beijing taking a just stand on international and regional affairs, including the Iranian nuclear issue.

Iran stands ready to develop even closer strategic communication with China, enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and jointly oppose unilateralism, hegemony and external interference, he said.

The Iranian president reaffirmed his country's resolute support for China's position on the Taiwan issue as well as matters related to the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region and Hong Kong.

He also said that Teheran staunchly opposes some countries' attempts to suppress and contain China based on the excuse of tracing virus origins.

Noting that the Belt and Road Initiative is strategically visionary, Mr Raisi said Iran will actively participate in it.

Also on Wednesday, Mr Xi held a separate telephone conversation with Iraqi President Barham Salih. Both presidents hailed bilateral ties, particularly the countries' cooperation in the joint fight against the pandemic.

Mr Xi said China firmly supports Iraq in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its efforts to fight terrorism to safeguard its national security and stability. It also supports the Iraqi people choosing a development path suited to their country's conditions and opposes external interference in its domestic affairs, he added.

China is willing to work with all friendly countries including Iraq to promote peace and development and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Mr Xi said.

For his part, President Salih said his country wants to expand bilateral trade and investment cooperation as well as exchanges and cooperation in other fields.

Iraq stands ready to develop much closer strategic communication with China to jointly respond to the major changes in the international situation, and work together with China in fighting terrorism to safeguard peace and stability in the region and globally, he added.