China Internet giants may have to get approval for investments, fund raising

HONG KONG/BEIJING • China's cyberspace regulator has drafted new guidelines that will require the country's large Internet companies to obtain its approval before they undertake any investments or fund raising, sources familiar with the matter said yesterday.

The proposed requirements from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will apply to any platform company with more than 100 million users, or with more than 10 billion yuan (S$2.1 billion) in revenue, they said.

Any Internet firm involved in sectors named on the negative list issued by China's National Development and Reform Commission last year will also need to apply for approval, the sources said.

Some Internet companies have already been briefed, they added, and the draft rules are still subject to changes. The sources declined to be identified as the information was not yet public. The CAC did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The proposed rules would intensify the oversight from China's increasingly assertive regulators, who have over the past year reined in formerly freewheeling Internet giants in areas from deal-making to their handling of user data.

It was not clear what types of investments or fund raising could be impacted. One senior technology industry executive said there were concerns whether the rules, if approved, would be applied to private market investments such as private funding rounds before initial public listings.

Mr Chen Weiheng, partner and head of US law firm Wilson Sonsini's Greater China practice, said the reported CAC "internal practice guidance", if confirmed, could significantly impact the investment landscape of Internet and "even end the era for big Internet platform operators to build an ecosystem through investments".

Tech giants such as Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings, Meituan and ByteDance have created large empires over the years by acquiring or investing in smaller players.

Tencent was Asia's third-most active investor in the fourth quarter with investments in 39 companies, following Sequoia Capital China and Hillhouse Capital Group, according to data from CBInsights. Xiaomi invested in 31 companies in the fourth quarter.

China's venture funding totalled US$90.1 billion (S$121.5 billion) in 2021, up 52 per cent year-on-year, the data showed.

REUTERS