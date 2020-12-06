China increasingly confident in curbing spread of Covid-19

China has seen more than a hundred cases of Covid-19 in the community in just over a month, with clusters recorded across the country.

This is a far cry from recent months when home-grown cases were few and far between.

Yet, despite officials admitting that China's management of the Covid-19 pandemic is coming under increasing pressure, Beijing has held off on implementing tougher restrictions across the country, a clear sign that it is confident in containing and controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Unlike the second and third waves in the United States and Europe, where hospitals are pushed almost to breaking point, China has so far managed to keep recent infection clusters - in Shanghai, Tianjin, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang - contained.

Chinese experts and observers attribute this to the country's proven system of widespread testing, tracing contacts and isolating them , as well as its tiered system of epidemic risk levels, which limits movement of people from high risk areas.

Beijing has also been boosting its capabilities to track and trace infections this winter season - training close to three million personnel and setting up more than 7,000 fever clinics in first-and second-tier cities across the country, the health authorities revealed on Thursday.

The approach to containment has evolved to being more targeted.

In remote areas like Kashgar in Xinjiang and Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia, where contact tracing capabilities might not be as developed as in urban areas, the detection of clusters has triggered widespread testing.

In Kashgar, a 17-year-old girl picked up as being positive during routine testing in late October triggered mass city-wide testing, Chinese media reported. The state-run Global Times reported last month that four rounds of nucleic acid testing had been carried out in the city of 4.7 million people.

A similar situation was reported in Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia. The city of over 200,000 people, located near the Russian border, is currently undergoing its third round of mass testing after cases were detected late last month.

On the other hand, infections in urban centres such as Shanghai and Tianjin have led to more targeted testing measures.

In Shanghai, the authorities tested personnel working at Pudong airport, a local hospital and higher risk neighbourhoods, while Tianjin focused mainly on residents in the Binhai New district, where confirmed cases were initially discovered.

State-run Beijing Youth Daily ran a commentary last week saying that the public should be cautious but not overly worried about the recent spate of cases. "Anti-epidemic departments respond quickly and with strong action, and can build a tight line of defence in the shortest time. On the other hand, there is a high degree of cooperation from the public who actively respond to appeals from the relevant authorities," it said.

China's system of epidemic control has been criticised by Western countries for being draconian but officials insist that it is necessary to keep a lid on infections. National Health Commission for Disease Control deputy director Wu Liangyou said in a press briefing on Thursday that infection rates were rising rapidly overseas and that China faced a greater risk of imported cases. "It is expected that the epidemic will continue to be sporadic in nature this winter season, with clusters possible in some areas," he said, urging local governments to "resolutely plug loopholes".

The authorities are now focusing on imported frozen foods and cold chain logistics.

A testing regimen has been put in place for workers handling such products and disinfection requirements before these products hit the market.

The Global Times noted in a report last week that at least 16 provincial-level areas have detected Covid-19 on the packaging of imported frozen food.

In one case this week, 55 people in Zhejiang province were quarantined after samples of frozen pork from Brazil tested positive for the virus.

The goal is to reach zero Covid-19 cases and until a vaccine is widely available, China will likely continue with what has worked - a strategy that it has described as a "fire extinguisher approach".

It is quietly confident it will work.

"Compared to the early days of the epidemic when there was a shortage of medical supplies and management of the situation was poor, today we have accumulated rich experiences in fighting the epidemic," said the Beijing Youth Daily.