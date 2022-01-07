China imposes more Covid-19 curbs in Henan province

BEIJING • More cities in central China resorted to tough curbs as new Covid-19 infections in Henan province rose sharply, with the authorities taking urgent action to contain clusters ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics and Chinese New Year peak travel season.

Henan reported 64 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Wednesday, up from just four a day earlier. Although the numbers are tiny compared with many places in the world, and no cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant have been reported so far in Henan, several cities there imposed new limits on travel or economic activities in response to the rash of new cases.

China's national policy of stamping out clusters quickly as they appear has taken on extra urgency in the run-up to the Winter Games, being hosted by Beijing and nearby Hebei starting from Feb 4.

On the Chinese New Year travel season, the state planner said yesterday: "The international pandemic situation is serious and complex, the virus variant has become more transmissible, and prevention and control is more difficult."

Gushi, a county in Henan of one million residents, reported one symptomatic case and one asymptomatic carrier on Wednesday. But that was enough to persuade local officials to stop people from leaving and entering the town.

The city of Xuchang required local officials to minimise movement of people as mass testing on its more than four million residents was being rolled out yesterday and today. In Yuzhou city, part of Xuchang's conurbation, one million residents are already under lockdown. Several cities, including Hebi and Kaifeng, which have yet to report any new infections recently, have shuttered some cultural and entertainment venues.

Although no local infections were reported on Wednesday in Yongji, a city in the northern province of Shanxi, the authorities there yesterday ordered all its 400,000 residents to remain indoors, and businesses and schools to suspend activities, after samples taken from a train station turnstile tested positive for the virus.

Mainland China has announced only a handful of Omicron cases from international travellers and at least one locally transmitted infection, but it has intensified efforts to reduce the risk of the variant being brought in from overseas.

Travellers planning to fly to China from the United States, where Omicron is spreading rapidly, must complete a nucleic acid Covid-19 test seven days before departure, and report their body temperature daily for one week, on top of existing requirements, according to notices published on Tuesday on the websites of the Chinese embassy in the US and several consulates.

"Recently the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases arriving in China from the US has increased rapidly and significantly," those notices said.

The north-western city of Xi'an, more than two weeks into a lockdown, reported 63 local symptomatic infections on Wednesday, up from 35 a day earlier but still much lower than the daily case count seen in the last week of last month. All international flights in the Xi'an Xianyang International Airport were halted from Wednesday, reported Xinhua news agency. Domestic flights were suspended earlier.

REUTERS