China identifies 100 cities to boost industrial waste recycling

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China has identified 100 cities to take part in its pilot "comprehensive waste utilisation"scheme to make better use of its resources and reduce pollution, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Major mining hubs, such as Datong in Shanxi province and Wuhai in Inner Mongolia region, as well as top steelmaker Tangshan in Hebei and aluminium smelting hub Binzhou in Shandong, are among the recycling bases, the ministry said.

With its nationwide anti-pollution campaign and import curbs on foreign trash, Beijing in January said it aims to establish 50 recycling centres and 50 industrial resources utilisation bases across the country.

By 2020, the identified cities are expected to recycle and reuse at least 75 per cent of the trash generated from the industrial plants or farms in the region, including coal gangue, metals slags, agricultural waste, plastic mulches, waste batteries and abandoned shared bikes.

Tailings dams at mines will also be required to be treated through backfilling and soil remediation.

Governments are set to give financial and policy support to the recycling bases and to promote advanced technologies, products and recycling methods.