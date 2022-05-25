China hopes UN rights chief's Xinjiang visit will 'clarify misinformation'

BEIJING • China's Foreign Minister told the United Nations human rights chief that he hoped her landmark visit would help to clarify misinformation, ahead of her trip to the Xinjiang region.

Mr Wang Yi "expressed the hope that this trip would help enhance understanding and cooperation, and clarify misinformation" during a Monday meeting with Ms Michelle Bachelet, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry readout.

Mr Wang told Ms Bachelet that Beijing has "made safeguarding the ethnic minorities' rights an important part of its work, and protecting people's safety its long-term goal", the statement said.

"To advance the international cause of human rights, we must first... refrain from politicising human rights," he said.

Ms Bachelet was expected to visit the Xinjiang cities of Urumqi and Kashgar yesterday and today as part of a six-day tour - the first to China by a top UN rights official since 2005.

China is accused of incarcerating more than one million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region as part of a years-long crackdown that the United States and lawmakers in other Western countries have labelled as "genocide".

Beijing vehemently denies the allegations, calling them the "lie of the century".

Campaigners have voiced fears that the Chinese authorities would prevent Ms Bachelet from conducting a thorough probe into alleged rights abuses and instead give her a tour with limited access.

Separately, Germany has called for a transparent investigation, after several media outlets yesterday published leaked documents called the Xinjiang Police Files which appear to show thousands of photographs from inside Xinjiang's system of mass incarceration.

