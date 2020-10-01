China holds National Day reception, hailing its achievements in battling Covid-19 and poverty

BEIJING (XINHUA) - The year 2020, troubled by the sudden outbreak of Covid-19 and the global economic recession, is extremely unusual in the history of China, said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

However, the country has achieved major strategic results in fighting the pandemic by coordinating epidemic controls with economic and social developments, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with President Xi Jinping at the core, Mr Li said at a reception on Wednesday (Sept 30) night.

These measures were implemented with people's lives and health as the first priority, he added.

Mr Li also highlighted that China stands for the vision to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and will work with the international community to contribute more to a victory against Covid-19 and the recovery of the global economy.

Held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the reception was to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on Oct 1. The reception was attended by President Xi and other leaders: Mr Li Zhanshu, Mr Wang Yang, Mr Wang Huning, Mr Zhao Leji, Mr Han Zheng and Mr Wang Qishan.

About 500 guests from home and abroad were also present.

In his speech, Mr Li Keqiang said China has achieved economic growth recovery and made further progress in the battle against poverty.

"The Chinese economy has shown strong resilience," Mr Li said.

"We will nurture new drivers of growth," he vowed, hailing the "rejuvenation of the Chinese nation".

More job opportunities should be provided by all possible means, Mr Li said, adding that work should be done to solve the people's concerns in terms of education, medical services, eldercare and childcare, among others.

On Hong Kong, Mr Li said efforts are needed to "fully and faithfully implement the policies of one country, two systems, the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong, and the people of Macau governing Macau, as well as a high degree of autonomy for both regions".

There should be strict compliance with China's Constitution and the basic laws of the two special administrative regions, he said, calling for the improvement of the systems and mechanisms for enforcing the Constitution and the basic laws.

On Taiwan, Mr Li urged for efforts to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus to firmly oppose and deter any separatist activities and external interference for "Taiwan independence".

Mr Li also called for the strengthening of exchange and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, promoting peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations, and advancing national reunification.

China will stay on the path of peaceful development, Mr Li said, noting that the country will take resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests.