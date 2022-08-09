China holds fresh drills as Taiwan plans own exercises

TAIPEI • China's military staged fresh military drills in the seas and airspace around Taiwan yesterday, a day after the scheduled end of its largest-ever exercises to protest against last week's visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The move to conduct fresh drills came on the same day Taiwan announced that it would hold live-fire military drills of its own this week, simulating a defence of the island against a Chinese invasion.

United States President Joe Biden yesterday said he was not worried about Taiwan, but was concerned about China's actions in the region since Mrs Pelosi's visit to Taipei.

"I'm concerned they are moving as much as they are," he said as he left for a visit to flood-ravaged Kentucky. "But I don't think they're going to do anything more than they are."

China's Eastern Theatre Command said yesterday it would conduct joint drills focusing on anti-submarine and sea assault operations, confirming the fears of some security analysts and diplomats that Beijing would continue to maintain pressure on Taiwan.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned the move, saying China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own, was deliberately creating a crisis. It demanded that Beijing stop its military actions and "pull back from the edge".

"In the face of military intimidation created by China, Taiwan will not be afraid nor back down, and will more firmly defend its sovereignty, national security, and free and democratic way of life," the ministry said in a statement.

The island's forces will hold anti-landing exercises in the southernmost county of Pingtung today and on Thursday, the Taiwanese army said. "We will practise counter-moves against simulated enemy attacks on Taiwan," spokesman for the Eighth Army Corps Lou Woei-jye told Agence France-Presse. The drills will include the deployment of hundreds of troops and about 40 howitzer guns, the army said.

The duration and precise location of the latest drills are not yet known, but Taiwan has already eased flight restrictions near the six earlier Chinese exercise areas surrounding the island.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it had detected 39 Chinese air force planes and 13 navy ships in and around the Taiwan Strait yesterday. Twenty-one Chinese air force planes had entered Taiwan's air defence zone, including fighter jets that crossed the median line in the northern part of the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said.

Beyond the firing of 11 short-range ballistic missiles during the four earlier days of exercises, Chinese warships, fighter jets and drones manoeuvred extensively around the island.

Shortly before those drills ended on Sunday, about 10 warships each from China and Taiwan manoeuvred at close quarters around the unofficial median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to a person familiar with the situation who is involved with security planning.

A Chinese state television commentator said late on Sunday that the Chinese military would now conduct "regular" drills on the Taiwan side of the line.

Separately, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said yesterday that Taiwan is part of China, and China is conducting normal military exercises "in our own waters" in an open, transparent and professional way. The relevant departments have also issued announcements in a timely manner, and this is in line with both domestic and international law, said Mr Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the ministry, at a regular media briefing.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE