China holds drills around Taiwan as US lawmakers visit

BEIJING/TAIPEI • China said it conducted military drills around Taiwan yesterday as a US Congressional delegation visited the island in a show of support for a fellow democracy, with Beijing blaming the lawmakers for raising tensions with their "provocative" trip.

China's military sent frigates, bombers and fighter planes to the East China Sea and the area around Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said, in a statement released as the lawmakers were holding a news conference in Taipei.

"This operation is in response to the recent frequent release of wrong signals by the United States on the Taiwan issue," it said, without mentioning the visiting US delegation. "The US bad actions and tricks are completely futile and very dangerous. Those who play with fire will burn themselves."

Separately, China's Defence Ministry said the US visit was "deliberately provocative" and had "led to further escalation of tension in the Taiwan Strait". Taiwan is a frequent source of tension between Beijing and Washington.

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during the delegation's meeting with her in Taipei that the war in Ukraine and provocative behaviour by China have united US opinion in a way not seen before.

"To abandon Taiwan would be to abandon democracy and freedom," Mr Graham said. "There's a backlash growing in the world to thuggery - to the bad guys."

Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the technology hub is a "country of global significance" and its security has implications for the world.

The bipartisan group of six lawmakers arrived for their two-day visit on Thursday, in a previously unannounced trip. Such visits, and a reference to Taiwan as a "country", always anger Beijing, which dismisses any suggestion that Taiwan is a country. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

Like most countries, the US diplomatically recognises Beijing but also maintains de facto ties with Taipei and is bound by an Act of Congress to ensure Taiwan can maintain its defence. US arms sales and diplomatic visits to Taiwan have ticked up under both former president Donald Trump and his successor Joe Biden.

Mr Menendez yesterday acknowledged that the Chinese government was "very unhappy" with the delegation's visit but said that would not dissuade the group from supporting Taiwan.

"With Taiwan producing 90 per cent of the world's high-end semiconductor products, it is a country of global significance, consequence and impact, and therefore it should be understood that the security of Taiwan has a global impact," Mr Menendez told Ms Tsai.

Taiwan has been heartened by the support offered by the Joe Biden administration, which has repeatedly talked of its "rock-solid" commitment to the democratically governed island. That has added to strains in Sino-US relations.

Taipei has complained for the past two years or so of stepped-up Chinese military activity, including almost daily air force flights into Taiwan's air defence zone, but not close to the island itself.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also put Taipei on alert for any possible moves by Beijing to use the Ukraine crisis to make a move on the island. But the government has reported no sign that China is about to invade.

During his meeting with Ms Tsai, Mr Graham said China must pay a greater price for backing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We are going to start making China pay a greater price for what they are doing all over the world. The support for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must come with a price."

When asked if Washington should send troops to help defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, Mr Graham said "every option is on the table".

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the PLA's move was a "countermeasure" against the latest visit while accusing some people in the US of trying to "contain China with the Taiwan issue".

Separately, a Taiwanese activist jailed in China returned to Taiwan yesterday after completing a five-year sentence. Mr Li Ming-che, a community college lecturer and activist at a human rights non-government organisation in Taiwan, disappeared while visiting China in 2017.

A Chinese court found him guilty of subversion in a trial that his wife denounced as illegitimate, saying she had not been allowed to hire lawyers for him.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE