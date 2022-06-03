China hits out at US-Taiwan move to deepen trade ties

BEIJING • China yesterday said it firmly opposes trade talks between the United States and Taiwan after Taipei and Washington announced the launch of a new initiative to deepen economic ties.

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and tries to keep it isolated on the world stage, bristling at any attempt to treat the democratic island as an independent nation.

"China always opposes any form of official exchanges between any country and the Taiwan region of China, including negotiating and signing any economic and trade agreements with sovereign connotations and an official nature," said Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng.

The US is vying to bolster its influence in the region to counter Beijing and President Joe Biden is under bipartisan pressure from lawmakers to deepen ties with Taiwan.

The talks announced on Wednesday - the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade - come on the heels of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) announced last week between the US and 13 economies in Asia and the Pacific, which excluded Taiwan. Like the IPEF, the talks with Taiwan will not involve tariffs or market access - items that would require congressional approval, US officials said.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) said "both sides will work at pace... to develop an ambitious road map for negotiations for reaching agreements with high-standard commitments and economically meaningful outcomes".

Taiwan's lead trade negotiator John Deng said the talks would "open up more room for economic cooperation", adding that it was a historic breakthrough.

The USTR said the initiative was "intended to develop concrete ways to deepen the economic and trade relationship, advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth for our workers and businesses".

The first meeting will be held in Washington later this month, and will cover Customs procedures and regulations, including rules governing agriculture trade, worker rights and the fight against "harmful non-market policies".

Taiwan is the 10th-largest export market for the US, and a vital source of semiconductors, including some of the most advanced and smallest microchips. A global shortage of semiconductors is hitting industries from cars to smartphones, and pushing inflation higher.

Said a Taiwanese government spokesman: "In the light of the increasing trade conflict between China and the US, and also the fallout from the Covid pandemic to the world's economy... the US government has realised that it needs to strengthen the economic and political links with Taiwan to ensure the stability and safety of the supply chain."

The US commerce department also launched a separate dialogue with Taiwan on tech and investment - two areas the IPEF covers.