China hits Australian wine with second probe as tensions mount

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Australia's winemakers have been hit by a second Chinese government probe, as trade tensions between the countries escalate.

China’s commerce ministry said in an online statement the anti-subsidy investigation was launched on Aug 31 after a request from the China Wine Industry Association which said the wine imports had received subsidies from the Australian government.

The investigation will be on "wines in containers holding 2 litres or less", and should be completed within a year or be extended to end-February 2022 under special circumstances.

The ministry also said that it would be investigating 37 subsidy items granted by the Australian government to its wine industry players, including "farm risk management", "farm financing loan scheme" and "business growth funding projects".

China is the top market for Australian wine exports and is also Australia’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth A$235 billion (S$235 billion) last year.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after China, the biggest international buyer of Australian wine, said it had started an anti-dumping investigation into the same product.

Ties between the two trading partners have increasingly frayed in recent years.

In addition to banning Huawei Technologies Co from participating in Australia's 5G network, Australia's push for an independent inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak sparked a Chinese backlash.

China halted some beef imports earlier this year, with a fifth meatworks banned from shipping product there just last week.

It also put tariffs of more than 80 per cent on Australia's barley exports in May after the conclusion of earlier anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probes.

In addition, the Chinese ambassador to Canberra said in April that Chinese consumers might choose to boycott the nation's exports because of strained relations, a comment that was seen as a threat in Australia.