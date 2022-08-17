China has no basis to ban Australian beef: Albanese

SYDNEY • China has no basis for using foot-and-mouth disease as a reason to suspend beef imports from Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said yesterday in response to reports that Beijing has restricted trade.

Australia is free of the disease and biosecurity officials were acting "very strongly" to handle heightened risks that an outbreak might occur, Mr Albanese said in an interview with national broadcaster ABC. Any confirmed infections would risk locking Australia's multibillion-dollar meat industry out of more than 150 overseas markets.

A Chinese beef industry publication said on Sunday that Customs clearance for agricultural products from Australia and New Zealand had been suspended and that relevant businesses had been notified, without stating its source.

The publication, World Meat Imports Report, on Monday said that Customs clearance for Australian farm goods, including meat and dairy, was back to normal. The initial unverified report stoked fears that China was escalating curbs on imports from Australia.

Beijing has previously targeted individual abattoirs Down Under, citing fears about Covid-19 infections at meatworks, as well as the discovery of prohibited drugs in beef products and incorrect labelling on products. The Chinese authorities denied that the trade bans were linked to deteriorating diplomatic ties at the time.

Mr Albanese yesterday also called on China to withdraw existing trade restrictions on Australian commodities including wine, coal and barley. Those were imposed as a result of a political rift between the two countries that worsened under the previous administration, which criticised its biggest trading partner and asked for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Mr Albanese has also repeated that resetting frosty relations between the two trading partners would depend on China ending punitive measures on exports - a request that has remained largely unanswered.

About a fifth of Australian beef by volume goes to China, which relied on Australia for about 7 per cent of its imports last year.

BLOOMBERG