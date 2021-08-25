China has improved accuracy of its missile force, says US Army

NEW YORK • The Chinese military has improved the accuracy and range of its ballistic missile force, the world's largest, according to a new US Army report.

The DF-11, the most widely deployed short-range ballistic missile of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, was originally designed to hit targets out to 300km, but newer models have expanded ranges beyond 700km, according to an Aug 9 Army publication entitled "Chinese Tactics" that was released on Monday by the Federation of American Scientists' Project on Government Secrecy.

Accuracy has also increased, reducing the intended target point to only 30m, "giving theatre commanders a long-range precision strike capability", according to the Army publication.

The DF-11 can employ both conventional and nuclear warheads. The "solid-fuel rocket and mobile transporter-erector-launchers enable rapid launch and reload operations", it added.

The United States Army is attempting to reshape its forces from their 20-year emphasis on counter-insurgency to focus on an Indo-Pacific presence geared towards countering China in coordination with the Air Force and Navy.

The new publication presents a menu of the longer-range and more accurate Chinese missiles that US forces and Taiwan would face in a conflict.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

While Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

In addition, the newer DF-15/16 missile has ranges of 600km to 1,000km and "they employ advanced anti-ballistic missile countermeasures such as terminal manoeuvres and decoys", the Army publication says.

Early variants were not accurate enough for precision strikes, but newer models are much-improved, according to the publication. It also says that these missiles can employ nuclear or conventional warheads, and have a significantly larger payload than most short-range ballistic missiles.

BLOOMBERG