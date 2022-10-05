China has 'destroyed' tacit agreement on Taiwan Strait: Taiwan defence minister

TAIPEI - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday.

While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Mr Chiu told Taiwan's Parliament Taiwan would react if China crossed its "red line".

He did not say what Taiwan's "red line" was but suggested it included Chinese aircraft, including drones, flying into Taiwan's territory. He did not identify the median line as a "red line".

China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory, mounted large-scale drills including firing missiles over Taipei in August to show its anger over a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Chinese military activities near Taiwan have continued since then, though at a much reduced level, and Chinese military aircraft are routinely crossing the median line, which had for years acted as unofficial barrier between the two sides.

"The median line was supposed to be a tacit agreement for everyone," Mr Chiu told a parliamentary committee meeting.

"That tacit agreement has been destroyed."

China never officially recognised the line that a United States general devised in 1954 at the height of Cold War hostility between Communist China and US-backed Taiwan although the People's Liberation Army had largely respected it.

The Taiwan Strait is some 180km wide and at its narrowest, the median line is about 40kmfrom Taiwan's waters.

Some Taiwan officials and security analysts have said it would be difficult for the island to defend the median line without raising the risk of dangerous escalation.

Mr Chiu said China's crossings of the median line indicated a new way of doing things, which Taiwan would resist.

"They want to build a new normal but we do not change... We will stand firm when they come. We do not give in."

For years, China tacitly acknowledged the unmarked median line but in 2020 a foreign ministry spokesman stated it "did not exist".