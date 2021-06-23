For Subscribers
Asian Insider: Coronavirus Vaccines & vaccinations
China has administered over a billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines - what next?
As inoculation goes on, concerns remain over efficacy of shots, reopening of borders
China announced last weekend that it had dispensed one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines, about a third of the total number of doses administered worldwide.
After a somewhat sluggish start last December, the authorities in China have exponentially ramped up its vaccination programme, rolling it out nationwide and making it available to almost everyone - including children above the age of three, in special cases.
