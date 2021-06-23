Asian Insider: Coronavirus Vaccines & vaccinations

China has administered over a billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines - what next?

As inoculation goes on, concerns remain over efficacy of shots, reopening of borders

People receiving Covid-19 vaccine shots on Monday at a vaccination site in Guangzhou city, in China's Guangdong province. On Monday alone, 20 million people in China got their jabs.
People receiving Covid-19 vaccine shots on Monday at a vaccination site in Guangzhou city, in China's Guangdong province. On Monday alone, 20 million people in China got their jabs.PHOTO: REUTERS
China announced last weekend that it had dispensed one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines, about a third of the total number of doses administered worldwide.

After a somewhat sluggish start last December, the authorities in China have exponentially ramped up its vaccination programme, rolling it out nationwide and making it available to almost everyone - including children above the age of three, in special cases.

