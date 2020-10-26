China gives six US media outlets a week to report on operations

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, in Shanghai, China.
Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, in Shanghai, China.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    22 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's foreign ministry on Monday (Oct 26) ordered six US media outlets to report back on their operations in the country within seven days, after Washington said it would designate the US arms of six more China-based media firms as foreign missions.

The US media firms affected are the American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Feature Story News, the Bureau of National Affairs and Minnesota Public Radio, according to a foreign ministry statement.

More on this topic

 
 

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 