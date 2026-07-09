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China gave little notice, detail to US before July 6 missile test, State Dept official says

China only gave a few hours' notice before test-firing a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific on July 6, says the US.

WASHINGTON - China only gave the United States a few hours notice on July 6 that it was going to test launch a ballistic missile and gave insufficient detail, a State Department official said on July 8.

“China’s notification to the United States came only a few hours before the launch and failed to provide sufficient detail, falling considerably short of standards adopted by all other P5 nuclear weapon states,” the official said.

“The test occurred amid China’s rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup and is of great concern to the region,” the official added.

China’s military test-fired a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific on July 6, state media reported, drawing criticism and concern from the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan. REUTERS