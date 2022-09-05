China further opens commodity derivatives market to foreign institutions

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - China has made a variety of commodity derivatives, including those for gold, copper and soya bean, available to qualified foreign institutions, marking a further opening up of the country's capital markets to overseas investors.

Starting last Friday, investors under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme could trade a range of commodity futures and options listed on China's major derivative exchanges, according to statements published by the bourses the same day.