China firmly opposes US action against China Telecom: Foreign ministry

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday (April 10) that Beijing is opposed to any action by the United States to revoke China Telecom's authorisation to provide international telecommunications to and from the US.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the US must stop politicising commercial matters.

The US Justice Department and other federal agencies on Thursday called on the Federal Communications Commission to revoke the authorisation for China Telecom due to what they called "substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks associated with China Telecom's operations".

China Telecom has rejected the allegations.