China fines Alibaba record $3.7b for anti-monopoly violations

SHANGHAI • China has slapped a record 18 billion yuan (S$3.7 billion) fine on Alibaba Group Holding, after an anti-monopoly investigation found the e-commerce giant had abused its dominant market position for several years.

Yesterday's fine - about 12 per cent of Alibaba's fiscal 2020 net income - came amid a crackdown on technology conglomerates.

The Alibaba business empire has come under intense scrutiny in China since its billionaire founder Jack Ma's stinging public criticism of the country's regulatory system last October.

A month later, the authorities scuttled a planned US$37 billion (S$49.4 billion) initial public offering (IPO) by Ant Group, Alibaba's Internet finance arm, and then China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announced its antitrust probe into the company in December.

While the fine brings Alibaba a step closer to resolving its antitrust woes, Ant still needs to agree to a regulatory-driven revamp that is expected to sharply cut its valuations and rein in some of its freewheeling businesses.

"This penalty will be viewed as a closure to the anti-monopoly case for now by the market. It's indeed the highest profile anti-monopoly case in China," said Mr Hong Hao, head of research at Bocom International in Hong Kong.

"The market has been anticipating some sort of penalty for some time... but people need to pay attention to the measures beyond the anti-monopoly investigation."

SAMR found that Alibaba, which is listed in New York and Hong Kong, had been "abusing market dominance" since 2015 by preventing its merchants from listing on other online e-commerce platforms.

The practice violates China's anti-monopoly law by hindering the free circulation of goods and infringing on the business interests of merchants, the regulator added.

It has ordered Alibaba to make "thorough rectifications" to strengthen internal compliance and protect consumer rights.

The Hangzhou-based Alibaba said in a statement that it accepts the penalty and "will ensure its compliance with determination".

The company will hold a conference call tomorrow to discuss the penalty decision.

"We will tackle it openly and work through it together," chief executive Daniel Zhang said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. "Let's improve ourselves and start again together as one."

The fine imposed on Alibaba is more than double the US$975 million paid in China by Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of mobile phone chips headquartered in the United States, in 2015 for anti-competitive practices.

"There has been weakness in China's big tech stocks and I think this fine will be seen as a benchmark for any other penalties which could be applied to the other companies," said Mr Louis Tse, managing director at Wealthy Securities in Hong Kong.

Mr Francis Lun, chief executive of GEO Securities in Hong Kong, said: "What comes after Alibaba's fine is the likelihood that there will be damage to China's other Internet giants."

The Communist Party-run People's Daily newspaper said in a commentary yesterday that the punishment involves specific anti-monopoly measures that the regulatory authorities take to "prevent the disorderly expansion of capital".

"It doesn't mean denying the significant role of platform economy in overall economic and social development, and doesn't signal a shift of attitude in terms of the country's support to the platform economy," the newspaper said.

"Regulations are for better development, and 'reining in' is also a kind of love."

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG