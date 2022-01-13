China finds Omicron in another port city Dalian

Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city with confirmed omicron cases. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
18 min ago

DALIAN (BLOOMBERG) - China detected omicron in a second major port city, deepening concern that the vastly more infectious variant could spread quickly across the world's largest trading nation, upending global supply chains.

Chinese officials said Thursday (Jan 13) that at least one person has omicron in Dalian, a city of seven million. A second person also tested positive for the virus, but the variant is unknown.

Both are college students who returned home for the Chinese holiday season from the city of Tianjin, where at least 137 other cases were traced as of Wednesday. Many people are travelling ahead of Lunar New Year.

Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city with confirmed omicron cases. Their ports are among the twenty largest in the world - processing a combined total of 25 million TEU in 2020 - and serve as major production hubs for foreign companies such as Airbus and Volkswagen.

Amid Covid-induced delays near Beijing and elsewhere, ships are heading for Shanghai, causing growing congestion there and delaying schedules for container ships by about a week, according to freight forwarders. The delays could ripple as far as the US and Europe.

A broader spread of omicron is bad news for China. With just three weeks to go before the winter Olympics are set to begin in Beijing, China has put in place some of the world's toughest measures to stamp out the virus.

Officials in Tianjin closed schools, restaurants and entertainment facilities after dozens of people tested positive. Travel has more or less halted. As the city ramped up mass testing, Toyota Motor Corp suspended operations this week at its joint-venture car-making plant in Tianjin, a city of around 13 million.

Others may follow suit. Japanese companies including Sony Group Corp and Panasonic Corp have operations in Dalian.

China's National Health Commission said 124 locally transmitted cases were found on Thursday, including 41 in Tianjin, where the omicron variant was first identified, and 76 in nearby Henan province. Another nine domestic cases, including the two in Dalian, are asymptomatic infections, health authorities said.

Located 30 minutes by train from Tianjin - and a few hours from Dalian - Beijing has also ordered residents to stay put. With the Olympics and Chinese New Year drawing closer, people have been encouraged to spend the holidays at home, the city's presser said in late December, though it is still unclear if developments in Dalian will change the calculus.

More On This Topic
China locks down second city amid Omicron threat
Early look at Winter Olympics venue: A taste of how China intends to host the Games during pandemic
Related Stories
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.