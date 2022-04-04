China finds new Covid-19 subtype as daily infections exceed 13,000

The number of Covid-19 infections has hit a new daily high in China since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, and a new mutation of the Omicron variant has been recorded in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

The National Health Commission reported 13,146 Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 11,691 asymptomatic infections, with Shanghai as the epicentre of the country's worst outbreak.

China's financial hub, which reported 8,226 cases, including 7,788 asymptomatic ones, carried out citywide antigen testing yesterday, and will be conducting mass nucleic acid testing today, on its 25 million residents.

On Saturday, Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, China's top official overseeing pandemic control, travelled to Shanghai to inspect the mega city's Covid-19 controls, and said makeshift hospitals and facilities for Covid-19 treatment must be expanded.

Ms Sun, who was in the north-eastern province of Jilin earlier to battle outbreaks there as well, urged "solid efforts to curb the Covid-19 spread in Shanghai in the shortest time possible", vowing an "unswerving adherence" to China's dynamic-zero policy, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Jilin had 4,455 cases, including 3,499 asymptomatic infections, on Saturday.

Officials in Suzhou in Jiangsu have also detected a mutation of the Omicron variant not found in local or international databases, state media outlet Global Times reported yesterday.

It evolved from the BA.1.1 branch of the Omicron variant but little else is known about it, including its potency, the report said, citing sequencing data from the local health authorities.

The entire city of Shanghai is effectively under lockdown, after infection rates remained stubbornly high and a first-stage lockdown was extended.

The city's residents are looking to tomorrow as the next date for their lockdown to be lifted, although it remains unclear if the number of infections will have subsided by then.

The authorities had previously dismissed a citywide lockdown for fear of destabilising economic growth, but appeared to change tack when the number of infections did not subside by last Friday, when the first phase of the lockdown was supposed to be lifted.

The snap lockdown announced on March 27 had raised fears of food shortages in Shanghai, after worried residents who would be affected by the lockdown's second phase snapped up fresh food and caused long queues at supermarkets before their turn began last Friday.

Reports of parents being separated from their infected children and the sick being denied medical access have also sparked public outrage, with many netizens going online to air their grievances about the city's harsh controls.

Video footage of Shanghai residents protesting against the prolonged lockdown by chanting behind the gates of residential estates, asking for the restrictions to be lifted, has reportedly been scrubbed off WeChat, China's most popular social messaging app.

The French consulate in Shanghai has represented European Union countries and its Norwegian and Swiss counterparts to appeal to the Shanghai government not to separate parents and children, and to provide their citizens with medical assistance during the lockdown if required, among other requests, according to an internal document dated March 31 seen by The Straits Times and verified by the EU Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.

Investment banker Chloe Fang told ST that it was impossible to get a confirmed delivery date for groceries and toiletries she ordered almost two weeks ago.

The delivery date has been extended twice, to Wednesday and then again to Friday this week, she said, adding that she has been under lockdown since last Monday, and her food supplies are running low.

Mr Eric Tay, global services manager at telecommunications giant Vodafone, said he had gone out to queue for daily necessities at three marts, and upgraded his Internet speed from 200Mbps to 500Mbps - days in advance - to prepare for the lockdown.

Mr Tay, who lives in Puxi district, went into lockdown last Wednesday, two days earlier than expected, because of a case in his apartment compound.

There was only a 10-minute warning before his building was sealed, said Mr Tay, a Singaporean who has lived in Shanghai for nine years. "Luckily, I prepared early (for the lockdown). If I had waited until the last day, I would be done for."