China finance regulators vow tighter supervision, new rules

BEIJING • Chinese officials have pledged to tighten supervision in the financial services industry, suggesting that a recent regulatory onslaught on the private sector is not over yet.

The central bank will close loopholes in its financial technology regulation, and include all types of financial institutions, services and products into its prudential supervision framework, Mr Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the China International Finance Annual Forum in Beijing last Saturday.

The authorities will also boost foreign exchange market supervision at macro and micro levels, he said without elaborating.

"We will enhance the effectiveness and professionalism of financial regulation, build all kinds of firewalls to resolutely prevent systemic risks," he said.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will improve regulations for companies seeking overseas listings, and enhance channels for foreign investors to enter China's onshore securities futures market, its vice-chairman Fang Xinghai said at the same forum.

Investors have endured significant losses this year with the nation's benchmark CSI 300 Index down about 16 per cent from its February high, making it among the worst-performing major gauges in Asia this year.

China is moving to plug a gap that has for decades allowed technology giants like Alibaba Group and Tencent to sidestep restrictions on foreign investment.

In July, regulators proposed rules that would require nearly all companies seeking to list in foreign countries to undergo a cyber security review.

The securities regulator has communicated with foreign investors on the recent plunge in overseas-listed Chinese stocks, triggered by a spate of surprise crackdowns on industries from private tutoring to Internet platforms, Mr Fang said.

Separately, China's Vice-Premier Liu He vowed the government would keep supporting the private sector amid growing concerns that the regulatory crackdown was hurting businesses.

Speaking via video at a forum on the digital economy held yesterday in China's northern province of Hebei, Mr Liu, who is the top economic adviser to President Xi Jinping, said: "Guidelines and policies for supporting the private economy have not changed... and will not change in the future."

